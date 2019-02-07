The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
(504) 208-2119
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
28698 Hwy 23
Port Sulphur, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
28698 Hwy 23
Port Sulphur, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hebert Ancar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hebert Paul Ancar Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hebert Paul Ancar Sr. Obituary
Herbert Paul Ancar Sr. departed this life on Thursday, February 5, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was 73 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Port Sulphur, LA. Mr. Ancar was retired from Plaquemines Parish Government P.R.O.W.M. Department with many years of dedicated service. Son of the late Louise Sylve Ancar and Theopile Ancar Sr. Beloved husband of Rita Mae Turner Ancar. Devoted father of Herbert Paul Ancar Jr., Hillarie (Charde') Ancar, Heather Ancar (Torey Sr.) Duncan, and the late Catina Phillips. Cherished grandfather of Chandler Ancar, Trayana Ancar, Torilynn Duncan, Toren Duncan, Cade Ancar, Toriane Duncan and Torey Duncan Jr. Brother of Rogers (Paula) Ancar and Diane (late Norman Sr.) Phillips. He is also survived by 4 godchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. He was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 28698 Hwy 23 Port Sulphur, LA 70083 at 11 am. The visitation will begin at 9 am. Father Gerald Stapleton Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery 8970 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Family Funeral Home
Download Now