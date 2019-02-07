Herbert Paul Ancar Sr. departed this life on Thursday, February 5, 2019 at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. He was 73 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Port Sulphur, LA. Mr. Ancar was retired from Plaquemines Parish Government P.R.O.W.M. Department with many years of dedicated service. Son of the late Louise Sylve Ancar and Theopile Ancar Sr. Beloved husband of Rita Mae Turner Ancar. Devoted father of Herbert Paul Ancar Jr., Hillarie (Charde') Ancar, Heather Ancar (Torey Sr.) Duncan, and the late Catina Phillips. Cherished grandfather of Chandler Ancar, Trayana Ancar, Torilynn Duncan, Toren Duncan, Cade Ancar, Toriane Duncan and Torey Duncan Jr. Brother of Rogers (Paula) Ancar and Diane (late Norman Sr.) Phillips. He is also survived by 4 godchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. He was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 28698 Hwy 23 Port Sulphur, LA 70083 at 11 am. The visitation will begin at 9 am. Father Gerald Stapleton Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery 8970 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary