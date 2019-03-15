Hector A. Navarro passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 80. Husband of the late Mona Fernandez Navarro for over 51 years. Father of Mia Navarro Smith (Kevin) and Hector Christopher Navarro (Julie). Grandfather of Connor and Carson Smith and Emma and Hagan Navarro. He is also survived by his special friend, Louise Boudreaux. He was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras and came to America to purse an education. He went on to receive his Bachelors Degree in Engineering from UNO. He worked as an engineer at Avondale Shipyard for over 35 years. He was a member of St Clement Men's Club and Knights of Columbus. Hector loved the New Orleans Saints and soccer. He coached youth soccer at Johnny Bright Playground. In later years, he enjoyed dancing with his new friends in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary