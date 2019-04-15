The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Hector Perez Sr.

Hector Perez Sr. Obituary
Hector Perez Sr. passed away on Friday, April 12th 2019. He is preceded in death by both parents; one brother. He is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Hector Perez Jr (Laura) and Rodney; sister, Alicia. Also survived by his grandchildren Justin and Jordan, and three great grandchildren, Lukus, Alyssa, and Nathan; nieces, Margaret and Natalie. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Carpenter House Hospice for their special care and compassion. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 17th at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans from 12 pm until the funeral service at 2 pm. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
