Heidi A. Sekinger Fletcher, 59, born in New Orleans, LA on November 4, 1959, and resided in Metairie, LA was called home by our Lord and Savior on May 7th, 2019. She will be reunited and spend eternity with her father, Henry A. Sekinger, Jr. and her 2 dogs, Wally and Gracin, whom she loved so much. This amazing, beautiful, caring, and loving and strong-willed woman, leaves us with so many beautiful memories of her. This beautiful lady leaves behind her husband, Gary Fletcher, who loved and adored her; 2 sons, Scott E. Graefenstein (Cherie), Ryan E. Graefenstein, and a step-son, Jon Christopher Fletcher; granddaughters, Alli and Mia, who were Heidi's angel babies; her mother, Doris H. Sekinger; 3 brothers, Steven M. Sekinger (Beth), Erik M. Sekinger (Melissa), Kris S. Sekinger (Jolie), and 1 sister, Sonia S. Henriques, who all loved her deeply. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and many wonderful friends. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1977. She began her career at St. Paul Insurance Company, Travelers, and the Office of Mickey deLaup, devoting 35+ years of her life to her profession, and forming friendships along the way that have lasted a lifetime. Heidi loved attending each and every event she could for her granddaughters, nieces, and nephews. She was their #1 fan! She will be missed by everyone. She will live on in us through her beautiful spirit that she blessed all of us with. Heidi and Gary attended St. Francis Xavier Church. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to celebrate Heidi's life with a visitation beginning at 12:00 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019