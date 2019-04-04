The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ellis Ferguson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Ellis Ferguson Obituary
Helen Ellis Ferguson passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 84. She is now joined in heaven with her parents, the late Cecil and Esther Ellis, and her brother, the late William "Buddy" Ellis. Helen was a loving mother and grandmother and a faithful friend. She has spent her life traveling all across America and faithfully following the word of God. Her unconditional love was a blessing to everyone in her life. Helen had three children: the late Earl Morgan, Toni Marie Biri, and S. Joseph Roppolo. She preceded her husbands: the late Anthony Roppolo by first marriage, the late Lee Hewitt by second marriage and the late Thomas Ferguson by third marriage. Helen is survived by her grandchildren: Michael Greenfield, Stephen Buford, Kaitlyn Biri, Jennifer Roppolo, Rocco Roppolo, Sam Roppolo and Sidney Wilson. She is also survived by her seven loving great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 beginning at 5PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 6PM; visitation will resume after Service until 8PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Big Creek Cemetery, Big Creek Church Road in Millington, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3PM under the direction of Jefferson Mortuary, 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee. Helen will be missed dearly, but her family's love will be with her forever. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the . Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now