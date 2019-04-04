Helen Ellis Ferguson passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 84. She is now joined in heaven with her parents, the late Cecil and Esther Ellis, and her brother, the late William "Buddy" Ellis. Helen was a loving mother and grandmother and a faithful friend. She has spent her life traveling all across America and faithfully following the word of God. Her unconditional love was a blessing to everyone in her life. Helen had three children: the late Earl Morgan, Toni Marie Biri, and S. Joseph Roppolo. She preceded her husbands: the late Anthony Roppolo by first marriage, the late Lee Hewitt by second marriage and the late Thomas Ferguson by third marriage. Helen is survived by her grandchildren: Michael Greenfield, Stephen Buford, Kaitlyn Biri, Jennifer Roppolo, Rocco Roppolo, Sam Roppolo and Sidney Wilson. She is also survived by her seven loving great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 beginning at 5PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 6PM; visitation will resume after Service until 8PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Big Creek Cemetery, Big Creek Church Road in Millington, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 3PM under the direction of Jefferson Mortuary, 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee. Helen will be missed dearly, but her family's love will be with her forever. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the . Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary