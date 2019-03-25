Helen Evelyn Phillips Tucker, age 82 of Folsom, LA, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born, Wednesday, September 30, 1936 in Etowah Co., AL. She graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. On a blind date she met the love of her life during Thanksgiving 1952 and later married in 1953. They were married 65 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Covington and for many years she was the teacher of 3-4 year olds in Sunday School prior to her illness. She was a homemaker who loved antiques, sewing, arts and crafts. Having spent time on many wonderful trips, she was especially fond of Gatlinburg, TN where she celebrated many Thanksgivings and anniversaries. Survived by her Husband - Harold Wayne Tucker, Daughter - Nancy Petit (Kent), Sons - Harold Wayne Tucker, Jr., Hugh Alan Tucker, Grandsons - Carey Tucker, Nathan Tucker, Philip Petit, Matthew Petit, Granddaughters - Haylie Tucker, Amanda Petit, Sister - Lillian Ward, and Brother - Raymond Phillips. She was predeceased by her Mother - Launa Maise Phillips and Brother - Ralph Phillips. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Covington Building Fund, 16333 Hwy 1085, Covington, LA 70433. A special thanks to the management and staff of Lacombe Living Center, Lacombe, LA for their personal attention and care during her extended illness. Also, the family would like to thank Lucille Roden, who was her best friend since Grammar School. Thank you for all those who sent cards, prayers, food and other heartfelt items during her illness. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary