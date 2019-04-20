Helen Higgason Block, age 91, entered into eternal rest with the Living God on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the devoted and beloved wife of Douglas F. Block for 70 years. She is the daughter of Viola Tureaud Higgason and Robert R. Higgason. She is survived by her husband Douglas and six children; Frances Greenwood (Peter), Douglas G. Block (Carolyn), Kenneth Block (Donna), Katherine Grant (Stephen), Deborah Lovrak (Steve) and David Block (Sandra); one sister Corinne Bontemps as well as 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Miriam Stewart Van Scoter and brother Fred Higgason. She was a volunteer at East Jefferson Hospital for 23 years where she enjoyed interacting and helping countless patients. She was a long-time member of the Shady Oaks Garden Club of River Ridge. She was loved by family, friends and all she came in contact with. She was truly a sincerely loving person. A woman of great faith and trust, she was a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a member of the St. Therese Circle and the Joy Senior Group. She was a long-term supporter of the charismatic renewal and an annual retreatant. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but always remain in our hearts and prayers. Rest in God's eternal love and peace, sweet mother. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 10021 Jefferson Hwy. river Ridge, La. On Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow the service at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. Donations may be made to Louisiana Chapter, St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church or a . To leave condolences and sign the Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary