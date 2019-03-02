Helen La'Dare Cochran entered peacefully into heaven on Saturday, March 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband Francis J. Cochran Sr. of 49 years. Loving mother of Francis J. Cochran Jr. (Jennifer), Joseph Cochran (Tina) and Shalinda "Sis" Boudreaux (Ryan). A proud grandmother of Savannah, Shelby, Joseph Jr., Uriya, Dustin, Timothy III, Landan, Brendon, and great-grandmother of Nova Le'Dare Trosclair. Daughter of the late Hilda Habisreitinger Anderson and Harrison Anderson Sr. Sister of Harry James Anderson Sr., Holly A. Parks (the late Robert Sr.), and preceded in death by Harrison Anderson Jr. and Hazel A. Ehrhardt. Godmother of Annie A. Lafontaine and Barbara A. Parks. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Patricia Anderson, numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 70, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a lifelong resident of Marrero, Louisiana. She worked for Wal Mart in Algiers for 17 years and Burger King in Gretna for 35 years. She enjoyed bingo, pamper herself, an active Church member of St. Joachim and mostly spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment following in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Avondale. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary