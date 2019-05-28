Helen Martin, age 63, rejoiced out of this world on Monday, May 20, 2019. Helen was a caring and loving soul who loved taking care of family, children, and her plants. She is preceded in death mother, Ethel Lee Martin; and 2 siblings, Lillie Clark and Edward Martin. Helen leaves to cherish her memories her 4 nieces, great-nieces, and a host of great-great nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Relatives, friends of the family, and officers and members of Christian Worship Center in Alexandria, LA are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, May 30, 2019, 1:00 PM, at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, NOLA with Bennie Scott officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Interment private. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to May 30, 2019