Helen Rahm Malin passed away in New Orleans on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late William John Malin. Mother of Seth, Mark, Kristin, and Frith. Mother-in-law of Maria Malin, Diane Pominski, and Geoff Birdsall. Grandmother of Stefan and Erik Malin, Olivia and Katherine Birdsall, Alicia and Sofia Malin, and Robin Sellers. Daughter of the late David W. Rahm and Stella Brown Rahm. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Helen Malin loved language, literature, and especially poetry as her poetry group can attest. Her career in language and teaching was pioneering and inspirational. In Denver, she was a proof-reader and a mentor for younger teachers. Helen and Bill moved to New Orleans before Hurricane Camille in 1967, and the city became her home. She continued her career, teaching in Plaquemines Parish. She then earned an MA in English from U.N.O. where she wrote her thesis on dialects of New Orleans. She taught for 18 years at Dillard University and served as head of the English section. Former students single her out for her rigor and for her caring teaching. As a breast cancer survivor, she helped found the Louisiana Breast Cancer Task Force and sat on a scientific research grant review panel. She was honored for her advocacy by the New Orleans City Council and the Louisiana House of Representatives. Most important to her though, were her family and her love for her husband Bill, her four children, and her grandchildren. She passed the love of language on to them and they celebrate her quick wit and love of puns. Once she got her smart phone, she often sent real groaners to everyone. She was able to find the positive in all and her kindness and warmth will be sadly missed. We loved you most, mom! Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at Lambeth House in New Orleans, on April 20 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, 2533 Columbus Street #202 in New Orleans, LA 70119, or Community Church Unitarian Universalist of New Orleans, 6690 Fleur De Lis Drive in New Orleans, LA 70124.