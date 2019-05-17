Helen Ruth Pailet Shocket passed away on Thursday, May 16, at Passages Hospice. She was born in New Orleans on December 21, 1933 to Samuel and Sadie Pailet. Helen is survived by her husband Dr. Ashley J. Shocket and one daughter Sandi Jo Shocket and her sister-in-law Ethel Shocket of Houston, Texas. Besides being a wife and mother, Helen spent most of her adult life as a volunteer for numerous organizations among them Sisterhood at Conservative Congregation Shir Chadash, New Orleans Museum of Art, Little Theatre, and the television production of National Council of Jewish Women's "Let's Tell a Story."Helen lived all of her childhood and most of her adult life in the family home on Stella Street in Metairie Club Gardens. As a young women, she studied music at Loyola University and became a very talented piano player and played well throughout her adult life. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 17, at 3:00 pm Ahavas Shalom Cemetery, 4400 Elysian Fields, New Orleans. Please do not send flowers. A donation to Congregation Shir Chadash or New Orleans Museum of Art will be welcome.

