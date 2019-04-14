Helen Tesvich Skansi passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife for 55 years of the late Nick L. Skansi. Mother of Nick A. Skansi (Sybil), David J. Skansi (Anne-Marie), and Lisa Skansi Pharis (George). Daughter of the late Angela "Babu" and John Simon Tesvich. Sister of Marie Franks (the late Zvonko). Grandmother of Elyse Skansi Jennings (Jack), Nick Pharis, Margaret "Meg" Skansi, John Pharis, and Samuel Skansi. Great grandmother of Jules Jennings. Aunt of Michael Franks, Jonette Franks, Sanja Skansi DeGarmo, and Tim Skansi. She devoted her life to her family and was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was cherished by her family, friends and all whom she met. She was a proud member of the Croatian Community and a resident of Plaquemines Parish and New Orleans. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1pm. Interment, Hope Mausoleum, 4841 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70119.Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 10am until 1pm. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary