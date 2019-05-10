The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Helen White Little

Helen White Little Obituary
Helen White Little, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Helen was born in Kentwood, Louisiana on August 6, 1935 to the late Albert and Myra White. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Jay and Frank White. Helen is survived by her daughters, Leslie Westmoreland and Janice Rosato (John); her sons, Danny Poole, David Poole and John Poole (Frannie); sister, Mae Schlaudecker; her brother, James White; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her niece, Nancy Brumfield. Helen was privately laid to rest in Arcola Roseland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the : act.alz.org/donate? .
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 12, 2019
