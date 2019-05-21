Helena W. Burrell, affectionately known as "Ma Me", a life long resident of New Orleans, was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2019. She was 91 years old. Born February 4, 1928 in New Orleans, LA to the late Samuel Winchester and Louvinia Babino. She was a graduate of Holy Ghost Catholic Elementary School, McDonogh No. 35 High School and Xavier University. She received the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Holy Matrimony at Holy Ghost Church. She was a life long member of Holy Ghost and now St. Katherine Drexel Parish. Mrs. Burrell began her professional teaching career as a Health and Physical Education teacher at Joseph S. Clark Senior High School in 1949 where she taught for over 30 years. She was a dedicated coach to the majorettes, the girls' basketball team, and the track team, to name a few. She was very active in church, community and social activities. She served as the Vice President of the UTNO Retired Teachers Association. Mrs. Burrell was the recipient of the Order of St. Louis Medallion, the Mrs. Sophie Aramburo Servant Leader Award, a long time member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver, St. Theresa Little Flower, Court 52, a Eucharist Minister, and a member of the Family Life Apostolate, among other ministries. She also served as choreographer of debutantes for several social organizations. She was preceded in death by her brother John Winchester, Sr. and her sister Sammie Lee Winchester. She was married to the late Walter R. Burrell, Jr. for 44 years. Their union produced and she is survived by four children; Walter R. Burrell, III (Marie), Antoinette B. Love (John), Kenneth A. Burrell (Zarnell) and Anthony W. Burrell, Sr., seven grandchildren; Paris, Angell, Kimberly, Walter, IV., Krystal, Anthony, Jr. and John, Jr., six great-grandchildren; Martin, Allie, Jacolby, Taylor, Talyn, and Ezekiel and one great-great-grandchild; Tahj, her sister Mary Ellen Page of California, her dear cousin Bernice Allen who talked with her every day, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and church members. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Parish, at Holy Ghost Church, 2001 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Parish. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019