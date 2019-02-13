Henderson Hughes, Jr., departed this life on February 10, 2019 at the age of 86. He was son of the late Henderson and Odeal Hughes and husband of the late Annie Mae Watts Hughes. He was preceded in death by brothers Ernest and Richard Hughes and sisters Annie Nell Wooden and Ninnie Bell Johnson. He leaves to mourn three daughters; Dianne Keasley (Darrell), Gwendolyn Hughes, Sandra Russell (Tyrone) and son Torrey Hughes (Jennifer). He is survived by one sister, Pearline Smith. He also leaves nine grandchildren; Kentrell, Falon, Kennard, Tyrone Jr., Torrey Jr., Galen, Brice, Torryn, Torey, six great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Ives Business Forms, members of One Hope Church and Watson Memorial Teaching Ministry are invited to attend his funeral service at Rhodes Funeral Home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. and celebratory service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. The family has honored his wishes for a private burial. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary