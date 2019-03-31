Hendra Scott Windfield passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the age of 40. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Beloved wife of D'Andre Windfield. Devoted mother of Cierra Halphen, Justin Scott, Te'Jean and Taliyah Theodore, and the late Jaelyn and Jasmine. Loving grandmother of Riyah Wilson. Daughter of the late Herman Davis, Jr. and Charity Ann Halphren. Sister of Karen (Billy) Dillon, Angela (Tony) Parker, Michael (Danielle) Halphen, Herman Halphen, and Heather (Jonathan) Thomas. Great niece of Rose Lawson. Niece of Joyce Green. Goddaughter of Albertha Pierre. Daughter-in-law of Rev. Dr. Terry L. Reed and Alice Fay Grant; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater Liberty Baptist Church, Second True Love Baptist Church, and all neighboring churches; employees of VRC, Tulane Medical Center, Domino's Pizza, Callais & Sons; alumni of Fortier Tarpon are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 1230 Desire St., New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. Dr. Calvin W. Woods, Jr., officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Cemetery-Metairie, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary