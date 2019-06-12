The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New Home MBC
New Orleans, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
New Home MBC
1616 Robert C. Blake's Blvd
New Orleans, LA
Henrene Delores Henderson Lewis

Henrene Delores Henderson Lewis Obituary
Henrene Delores Henderson Lewis, age 79, was called from labor to reward peacefully at her home on June 7, 2019. Her memories will be cherished by her husband of 60 years Leomia Lewis, Sr., her children Ralph Lewis, Kenneth (Japanica) Lewis, Sr., Elder Brian (Deonne) Lewis, Sr., Raymond (Patricia) Lewis, Sr., and Michelle (Hasani) Petty, brothers and sisters, Elbert (Johnnie) Henderson, Curtis Henderson of Chicago, Illinois, Florida M. Henderson Harvey of Memphis, TN. and Laverene Williams of Chicago, Illinois. She also leaves to cherish her memories 1 sister in law Leona Falls of Chicago, Illinois, 14 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also employees of Sammy Seafood Restaurant, Coffee Pot Restaurant, also Pastors, officers and members of New Home MBC are invited to attend a funeral service at New Home MBC 1616 Robert C. Blake's Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation from 8:00 am until 10:00 am. Interment Lake lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 393 3 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019
