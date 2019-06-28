The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Henry Elmer Markel Jr. Obituary
Henry Elmer Markel Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Evelyn DeRussy and Henry Markel. Preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Eilert and his son, Henry "Hank" Markel III. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn, and a daughter Marlene. Henry graduated from Frances T. Nicholls High School and went on to attend Tulane University, earning a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He was elected to Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu, Honorary Engineering Societies. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in New Jersey and California with the 16th Signal Corps, where his duties were building radio transmission towers. After his honorable discharge from the service, Henry went to work for New Orleans Public Service, Inc. (NOPSI) and later Louisiana Power and Light (LP&L) as a Draftsman, Electrical Engineer and Manager of the Power Engineering Division. He was elected State President of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and also served as President of the Louisiana Engineering Society (LES). Following his retirement from LP&L, Henry worked as a consultant for Walk-Haydel Associates and Entergy. The family later moved to the North Shore in Mandeville, where he was a member of Beau Chene Country Club and enjoyed playing golf in his spare time. He has been a volunteer at Lakeview Regional Medical Center hospital for the past 24 years. Friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m., at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70471. Private burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., PO Box 2000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988 or Greyhound Pets of America LA & MS, 25 Pipes Loop, Covington, LA 70435. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 3, 2019
