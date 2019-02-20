Henry Ernest Urrata entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 5:50 P.M. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of death. Henry is survived by his loving wife Joyce of 64 years, his children Deborah Urrata Willis (Gary), Dorie (Virginia), and David; his brother Cirino Urrata (Bonnie), sister-in-law Carolyn Castel (Bill), and Cynthia Vasquez (Robert); his grandchildren Derek (Hilary), Mark (Yuka), Karina (James), Ryan and Garrett (Athena), 17 great grandchildren, and special grandchildren Lynda Faciane and Brandon Clemons, Amanda Fox, Ashley Warriner, Lilly, Benson, Baela, Brynlee, and Brooklynn, and a host of nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his parents Filadelfo and Arthemise Ziegler Urrata, sister Grace Gambino (Frank), brother Benny A. Urrata (Sandra), and son Dennis "Dino" James Urrata. The family would like to thank the staff of University Medical Center for their help and care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Friday, February 22, 2019, starting at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary