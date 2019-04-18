The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Henry James Johnson departed this life March 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Johnson, Eugenia B. Parker and brother Eugene Joseph Johnson. Henry is survived by his special cousin Betty G. Vallery, nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue at 10:00 am. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
