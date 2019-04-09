Following a lengthy illness, Mr. Henry Lee passed away on the evening of April 3rd, 2019 at The Carpenter House Hospice. He was 87 years old. Born in San Francisco at the onset of the Great Depression, Henry relocated with his parents and siblings near the birthplace of his father in southern China. Shortly following WWII and to evade the Chinese Communist, Henry's father brought him to the American Embassy in Hong Kong and had him sent back to San Francisco with $5.00 in his pocket. Even within such adversity, he was able to learn fluent English, receive a B.A. in Sociology from LSU, and an MSW from Tulane University. He then worked for State of Louisiana as a clinical social worker for 30 years. As a Confucius follower, he meditated on a daily basis and practiced the teachings of his mentor. Henry will be sadly missed by his family, friends and former co-workers. Henry's family would like to give a special acknowledgement to the staff at Canon Hospice, who cared for him during the last months of his life. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. The visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM with burial to follow at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens, 701 W Virtue St, Chalmette, LA. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary