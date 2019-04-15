Henry "Crabby" Victor Brady entered peacefully into heaven on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A devoted husband of the late Sophie Belsome Brady and Carmen Vega Brady. A loving father of Edna Brady Centola (Kenneth), Penny Ann Brady Champagne (Johnny), Ernest Achille Brady, Wallace Jude Brady (the late Jonna Keller Brady) and preceded in death by his son Peter Paul Brady. Son of the late Irene Baudoin Brady and Ernest Brady. Brother of Mary Zeller (the late Harry) and Zola Duff (the late Clarence) and preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Ernest, Warren, Urban, Albert Brady, Fredonia Clegg, Inez Zimmerman, and Anna Belle Knoblock. A proud grandfather of Jason Centola (Christie), Jennifer Maraist (Brett), Johnny "Jake" Champagne (Heather), Grant Champagne (Erin), Katie Dishman (Derick) and Cheyenne Lopez (Gerardo) and great grandfather of Austin Centola, Lanie Centola, Beckham Champagne, Ryleigh Champagne, Sloan Champagne, Elijiah Jo Lopez, Eyzia Julio Lopez, Jessalynn Mae Dishman and the late Grayson Ellis Maraist. He is also expecting two great granddaughters later this year. He is also survived by his companion Katherine Williams, numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Age 93, a native of Hahnville, LA and a resident of Gretna and Algiers, LA. He retired from Shell Chemical Plant as an insulator and painter for many years. A member of the Knights of Columbus #2409 and Lions Club of Hahnville. Upon retirement, he enjoyed dancing, bowling, gardening, taking care of Holy Rosary Church and Cemetery, Mardi Gras but mostly spending time with the family and friends. The family would like to extend their thanks for the care and compassion given to "Crabby" by the staff and the residents of The Landing at Behrman Place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hahnville on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. Interment following in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Taft, LA. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary