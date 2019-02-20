Herbert Dennison, III, 46, received his heavenly wings on the morning of February 11, 2019. Herbert, a lifelong resident of New Orleans, was the son of Herbert Dennison, Jr. and the late Jacqueline Thomas Dennison. Herbert was a graduate of St. Augustine's High School and attended Dillard University and SUNO. Herbert was an independent contractor with TCI, Inc., and operated and owned semi-tractor trailer trucks. His precious memory will be cherished by his wife, Tiona Ford Dennison; daughters, Jamara Mitchell, Celeste, Aisha, Ayana, and Anyla Dennison; father, Herbert Dennison, Jr. He was the brother of Greg (Tynesia) Johnson, Terrylceda Dunbar Perkins, Korrin H. Dunbar, Gaynell (Tony) Williams, Wilbert (Markeisha) Deville and Herbert (Ayanna) Thomas, III and Jaleesa Carter Dennison. Godson of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert and Terrylceda Thomas Dunbar and Howard Dennison, Sr. and nephew of Herbert (Nellie) Thomas, Jr. He was also the son in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Mildred Ford and brother in-law of Willie Garrison. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, other close family and friends. Herbert is preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Thomas Dennison; brother, Damon Thomas Dennison, Marc T. Sanders, and Dalton Baham, III; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert and Melline Ellis Thomas, Herbert Dennison, Sr. and Yvonne Dennison Miles; brother in-laws, Jason Ford, Sr. and Brandon J. Perkins; and sister in-law Aisha T. Ford. Relatives and friends of the family also Pastors, Officers, and members of Second Zion Baptist Church, Greater Liberty Baptist Church and Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church; family and friends of the Gorilla Click M.C.; Griffin Lodge #264 and Griffin Chapter #184 P.H.A.; Theta Beta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.; Omicron Nu Zeta Chapter and Alpha Gamma Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; New Orleans Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; employees of TCI, Inc.; employees of the Centerplate; administration and faculty of Southern University of New Orleans; faculty and staff of Helen Cox High School and West Jefferson High School; St. Augustine's Class of 1990 are invited to attend Funeral Services at Second Zion Baptist Church, 6520 Second Zion Avenue, Marrero, LA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00am. Visitation at 9am; Elder J. Nelson Brown officiating; Internment Mt. Olivet Cemetery and Mausoleum, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary