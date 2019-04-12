The Honorable Judge Herbert Gene "Mr. Marvelous" Williams, Jr. was born on April 8, 1930 to the late Herbert Wesley "Honey" and Emma Othello Summers Williams. He was the first born of seven children. Mr. Williams passed away on his 89th birthday on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was a 1947 graduate of Gilbert Academy, graduating early. Mr. Williams was actively employed with the Plaquemines Parish School Board as a bus driver, where he loved and cherished the children he encountered daily. He was the first black to be elected Justice of the Peace in 1997 in District 1 – Ward 2 of Plaquemines Parish where he served faithfully until his death. He also served actively for 53 years as a Mason with Bethlehem Lodge #237 and held the treasurer position for over 50 years. He was also a member of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa's Anthropos. Mr. Williams was a retired Volunteer Fireman for Pointe-a-la-Hache, LA. He was a faithful deacon at both, Bethlehem Judea African and Bethlehem Baptist Churches in Plaquemines Parish and served as deacon at every church he visited. He was abundantly loved and touched every life he crossed with his love and words of encouragement, thus, earning him the name "Mr. Marvelous". Mr. Williams will forever be remembered by his children, Yvonne Ben, Jacqueline Lafrance of Anna, TX, Byron, Sr. (Wyona), Vernon, Sr. (Peggy), Othella (Leary, Sr.) Hughes and Pamela (Rev. Dr. Michael) Jiles; daughter-in-law, Constance Williams; his companion, Anna Davis; nineteen grandchildren, thirty two great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; siblings, Juliette Johnson and Emma Henderson of Los Angeles, CA, Reginald (Jerolie) Williams of Edmond, OK and Antoine Duplessis, Sr.; sisters and brother-in-law: Delores Pinkney, Adrene Williams, Bonnie Cross and Charles Nicholson, Jr.; Godchildren, Leeonise Smith and Patricia Thomas, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Williams was welcomed into heaven by his parents, wife, Irma Ollie Cross Williams; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Victoria Cross; son, Herbert Terry Williams; son-in-law, Clarence "CJ" Ben, Jr.; grandson, Wesley Ben, Sr.; siblings, Eula Nicholson, Vernon and Raymond Williams, Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Carl Henderson, Joseph (Sedonia), Wilmer (Delores), Hicks (Verdell), Rev. Melvin Sr. (Octavia), Irvin and Yvonne Cross, Ezoria (Victor) and Ethel (Alfred) Encalade. Relatives and friends of the family; Pastor, Officers and members of Bethlehem Judea African, Bethlehem Baptist, and all neighboring Churches; Staff and Employees of Plaquemines Parish School Board, Justice of the Peace of Louisiana, Plaquemines Parish Government and Clerk of Court, St. Bernard Parish School Board, American Midstream and Conifer Health Solutions/LCMC are invited to attend the funeral. A Homegoing Service honoring Mr. Herbert Gene "Mr. Marvelous" Williams, Jr. will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 111 Bethlehem Street, Dalcour, LA 70040 on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 AM, Rev. Brandon Keith Cross, Sr. and Rev. Dr. Michael W. Jiles, Sr. officiating. Interment Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, 19622 Hwy 15, Pointe-a-la-Hache, LA. A Visitation will be held at the above named church on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM and on Monday, April 15, 2019 beginning at 9 AM until service time at the above named church. Please sign guestbook @charbonnetfuneralhome.com Final Arrangements Entrusted to Charbonnet Family Services, 4917 E. Judge Perez Drive, Violet, LA 70092 (504)302-1520. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary