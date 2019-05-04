Herbert J. Ary departed this life on May 2, 2019. His sister Ursula, as a toddler, pronounced "brother" as "Bubby," and the nickname stuck for life. Born in New Orleans on January 3, 1924 into a large Irish family that lived on Tulane Avenue in Saint Joseph's Parish, Bubby was the one who looked out for his disabled brother Ike during their youth. That responsibility was balanced with his early and lifelong talent for having a good time. The Ary family moved to Genois Street, and there Bubby made many of the friends of his teen and young adult years. At 19, he entered the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S.S. Long Island in the Pacific Theater of World War II. For the rest of his life, he cherished his Navy years, keeping in touch with shipmates, attending reunions, and regaling his nieces and nephews with tales of the Pacific. He was a member of American Legion Post 175. After the war, Bubby returned to New Orleans and worked first at the Dixie Brewery and later, for almost 30 years, at A & M Pest Control. He enjoyed an active social life at dances hosted by the Jefferson Orleans-South and on the beaches and waterways of south Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. After their parents' deaths, Bubby functioned as head of the household he shared with his brother Mike and sister Ursula, who also needed lifelong care following an injury. For some decades, they lived in Gentilly and then moved to Metairie in the late 1970s. Bubby never married; he remained close to his sister Rita's family, serving as a father figure to her children after Rita's husband died an untimely death. He was an important presence in the lives of his four nieces and their descendants. On the whole, Bubby's life was about looking after his siblings, sailing around the world, and having a good time. Predeceased by parents William J. Ary and Irene Lynch Ary, siblings Michael J. Ary, Patrick I. Ary, Ursula E. Ary, Irene Ary McCormick, and Rita Ary Bares, and niece Rita Bares Raphael. Survived by nieces Patricia Bares Anderson (Byron), Cynthia Bares Burke (Eddie), and Kathleen Bares Helmer (Joe); ten grand-nieces and -nephews, thirteen great-grand-nieces and -nephews; and one great-great-grand-nephew, Wyatt, a toddler who knows how to say "Uncle Bubby." Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. and a graveside service will follow the Mass at St. Patrick Cemetery #2, 5000 Canal Street, New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, please support St. Joseph Hospice. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 8, 2019