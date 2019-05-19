|
Herbert Joseph Thomas, Jr. departed this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 75. Husband of the late Brenda Thomas. Son of Herbert J. Thomas, Sr. and Agnes Smith Thomas. Father of Celeste, Natalie of New Orleans and Michael Thomas of Bethelem, Pennsylvania. Brother of Gary Thomas, Gloria Boutte, Joyce Law, Claudette Hockaday, Jacqueline Gaines and the late Elzina Grainger. He is also survived by 1 granddaughter, Brittany Thomas. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of St. Leo/St. Raymond Catholic Church are invited at attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo/St. Raymond Catholic Church, 2916 Paris Ave., NOLA on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM. Father Anthony Bozman, Celebrant. Interment: St. Louis #3 Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 20, 2019