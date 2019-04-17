The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
6820 W. B. Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
504-348-1896
Herbert Larks
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE
6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY
MARRERO, LA
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE
6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY
MARRERO, LA
Herbert Larks, Sr. departed this life at his residence on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Herbert was a retired forklift operator of National Foods Warehouse. Beloved husband of the late Esther Larks. Loving father of Nadine Hughes, Vanessa Burse, Stanley larks, Rodney Larks, Sherise Larks Swayne, Sheree Scott, and the late Herbert Larks, Jr. Son of the late Curly Larks and Carrie Ernest. Stepson of the late Joseph Ernest. Brother of Judy Larks and Fay Larks. Brother-in-law of John E. Simpson, Jr.; also survived by 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
