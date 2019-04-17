Mr. Herbert Paul LeBlanc, Sr., age 101, passed away on April 16, 2019 at Park Provence Senior Living Center in Slidell, LA. He was married to his wife Edna Mae Delacroix for 65 years before her death in 2009. He is survived by his two sons, Herbert Paul LeBlanc, Jr. (wife Maria) and Charles Leo LeBlanc (wife Diane). He was the grandfather of Rachel Badie (husband Tooraj), Jeffrey LeBlanc (wife Melanie), Kirk LeBlanc (wife Sarah), and Nicole Mele (husband Mark). He was the great-grandfather of Kian and Cade Badie, Brynn and Cole LeBlanc, and Olivia Mele. Mr. LeBlanc was active in the Boy Scouts and served as a Cub Master and Boy Scout leader. He was a veteran of WWII, commissioned as an officer, and served as a B-17 bombardier. He was shot down over Germany and was a POW in Stalag Luft 1. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 12 pm until 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the World War II Museum in New Orleans, LA. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary