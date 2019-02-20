Herbert Wendt Marks, Sr. went home to be with our Lord February 19, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, La on September 2, 1914 and resided in Jefferson, La the past 23 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Washington Alexander Marks and Leonora Louise Marks, his first wife Lorraine Fitzgerald Marks and a son Robert William Marks. He is survived by his devoted wife Brenda Gayle Butler Marks, two children, Dr. Herbert W. Marks Jr (his wife, Anna) and Charlene Marks Avocato (her husband, Noel), five grandchildren, Patricia, Christine, Mary Elizabeth, Lindsay, Philip and five great-grandchildren, two step children, one step daughter-in-law and three step grandchildren. He was the retired President and CEO of Reliance Commercial Services, retired in March 2001, at which time he helped organize a pre-school and day care center at Trinity of Gentilly United Methodist Church, serving as Executive Director until Katrina. He was a member of Lake Vista United Methodist Church in New Orleans, La and was a life-member of the N. O. District, United Methodist Men and a Fellow in the John Wesley Society. He served in the Pacific Theatre in World War II with a rank of Commander. He was a member of Metairie Post # 175, American Legion and a Charter Member of the World War II Museum. He was a Legion of Honor member of the International Order of DeMolay, Past Master of Jacques DeMolay Lodge # 389, F & A M, a member of Louisiana Lodge # 102 and Boaz Lodge #483, Past High Priest of Concorde Chapter, R.A.M., member of Louisiana Council, R & S.M., Past Commander of Jacques DeMolay Commandery, K.T., St. Paul Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine, and High Twelve Club of New Orleans. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. There will be a Masonic Funeral Service as well as United Methodist Service. Visitation will begin at 12 Noon with a funeral service to start at 1:30PM. Interment-Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Vista United Methodist Church or Shriners Hospital. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.LeitzEagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary