Heriberto J. Jaramillo, Jr. passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Maria Jaramillo for 49 years. Father of Alexander Jaramillo and Tatiana Lopez (Eric). Son of the late Barbara and Heriberto Jaramillo, Sr. Brother of Marta Jaramillo, Rocio, Lucila, Jorge and Myriam Jaramillo. Grandfather of Mia, Sasha, and Evan Lopez. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved to play soccer and was an avid Saints fan. He was a native of Bello, Columbia and a resident of Gretna, LA for the past 41 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1pm. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11am until 1pm. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019