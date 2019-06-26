Herlin Percy Pierre, Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home in Harvey, La. He was 79 years young. He was born on January 15, 1940 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Charity Hospital. Herlin was a Master Carpenter and Master Pipe Fitter. He was also a member of the Local 60 Union, 1-10 Service Rd. for 43 years. During the 1980's economic shifting, Herlin decided to branch out of New Orleans when the work was scarce, making sure that at any means necessary his family was taken care of. He traveled throughout the United States using his master pipe fitting skills. Herlin did everything with the spirit of excellence, leaving his signature on anything that he touched. He thrived off of being organized at work and home. Herlin is a quiet storm, an energy of wisdom, knowledge and understanding. A man of integrity and loyal to family and friends. He has a great sense of humor, always smiling and love to laugh. Herlin has an appreciation for fine music and arts. He was a lover of Jazz music along with a host of favorite artists. Herlin is the son of the late Herlin Pierre Sr. and Josephine McGinnis. Herlin leaves behind his beautiful wife of 57 years, Deitrich Pierre. They shared precious moments filled with the good, the bad and the ugly, but they were committed to the love they had for one another until the end. Herlin was the loving father of Herlin, Kevin, Karen, Kimothy, Jafar, Balah and Byran. Herlin is the brother of Leroy Pierre, Karen Pierre, Anita Pierre and Sylvia Brown. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his favorite cousin, Verde Lee Dolliole, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service and burial will be privately held this weekend. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary