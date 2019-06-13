Surrounded by loved ones, Herman "Paw-Paw" Dauzat passed away on June 13, 2019 at the age of 86. Born on March 28, 1933 to Mr. and Mrs. Otis Dauzat, Mr. Dauzat was a lifelong resident of St. Charles Parish and worked for Boh Brothers for 35 years. Mr. Dauzat loved to watch his New Orleans Saints play football, garfish, attending family cookouts and crawfish boils. He taught us all the importance of having a good time with family and friends, something we will cherish forever. His family and everyone who knew him loved Mr. Dauzat, or "Old Paw-Paw." He will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Anna Mae Dauzat, sons, Rodney "Butch" Dauzat and Vance "Peanut" Dauzat, grandchildren, Joshua and Jason Blackwell. He is survived by his daughters Melinda Guidry (Bruce) and Trudi Blackwell (Patrick); grandchildren Kevin Guidry (Laura), Kenny Guidry (Jamie), Brock Lawrence Sr. (Joy), Brandon Lawrence (Vanessa), Blake Lawrence (Brittnay), Katelyn Dauzat, Gage Dauzat, and great-grandchildren, Remi, Riley, Brock Jr. "Lil Brock", Evan, Brennan, Reid, Landon, Blaine, Kaiden, Prestyn, Abigayle, Isiah, Marleigh, and Elijah. Friends and family are encouraged to the visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, 821 Fourth St. Norco, LA from 8AM until 11:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic church, 13396 River Rd. Destrehan, LA with burial following at Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Saint Rose, LA. Condolences may be left at www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary