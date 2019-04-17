Herman Francis Freeman Jr., an Environmental Cleaning Specialist, passed away on Sunday, April 14. 2019 at the age of 57 years. Herman was a Father, son and grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and outdoor enthusiast. He was a Jack of all trades in the work force. He never accepted his limitations and always tried to do more. He will be forever remembered and loved. Survived by his son Brandon M. Freeman and daughter Kylie L. Freeman. Also survived by his mother Elma R. Schultz Vale, sister Michelle M. Freeman, brothers George J. Freeman and Steve G. Freeman, grandchild Alexis M. Freeman-Clark and niece Casey M. Freeman. Preceded in death by Elma M. Schultz, Catherine Schmitt, Jerry M. Vale and Herbert, John, and Paul Schultz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Catholic Memorial Service at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary