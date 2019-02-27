|
|
Herman Mitchell Brown Sr. departed this life on Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Sanctuary at Passages Hospice in New Orleans, LA. He was 45 years old and a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Laplace, LA. Son of the late Chester Brown Sr. and Esther Marie Carney. Stepson of the late Willie Carney. Devoted husband of Tia Davis. Beloved father of Herman M. Brown Jr., Shemar Thompson and Jeremiah Brown. Stepfather of Keenan Smith. Brother of Ora Wells, Chester Brown Jr. (Pepper), Patrice Gordon, Chester J. Brown Jr. (Salt), Sabrina Thompson, LeTishia Daniels, Tangela Brown, Nicole Stukes, Renatta Carney and Alaysia Brown. Herman is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Riverland Christian Center 123 Redemption Way Reserve, LA 70084 at 10 a.m. The public visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Pastor Farrow Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in Pearlington Cemetery 5268 Hwy 604 Pearlington, Mississippi. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019