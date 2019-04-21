|
|
Hilda "Winnie" Joyce Ragona Genovese resident of Kenner, LA for 47 years passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis M. Genovese, Sr. Daughter of the late Salvador and Hilda Ragona. Mother of Louis "Butch" M. Genovese, Jr. (Debbie), Joseph R. Genovese, Sr. (Wendi), Charles R. Genovese (Catherine) and Jean M. Genovese. Grandmother of Joseph R. Genovese, Jr. (Tara), James R. Genovese, Cameron C. Genovese (Lindsey), Charla R. Burghardt (Ryland), Staci Kerry, Tina Ducote and Debra Weir. Great grandmother of Chloe, Mary, Raelyn, Ryland Jr., Macy Lee and the late Kaden and Kane. Sister of Lily Partridge (Ray), Angelina Shaffett, Salvador Ragona, Jr., and the late Nancy Alfonso, Thomas Ragona, Catherine Davis, Albert Ragona and Myrtle Ragona. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery No. 2, New Orleans. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019