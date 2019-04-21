The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Genovese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Joyce Ragona "Winnie" Genovese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilda Joyce Ragona "Winnie" Genovese Obituary
Hilda "Winnie" Joyce Ragona Genovese resident of Kenner, LA for 47 years passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis M. Genovese, Sr. Daughter of the late Salvador and Hilda Ragona. Mother of Louis "Butch" M. Genovese, Jr. (Debbie), Joseph R. Genovese, Sr. (Wendi), Charles R. Genovese (Catherine) and Jean M. Genovese. Grandmother of Joseph R. Genovese, Jr. (Tara), James R. Genovese, Cameron C. Genovese (Lindsey), Charla R. Burghardt (Ryland), Staci Kerry, Tina Ducote and Debra Weir. Great grandmother of Chloe, Mary, Raelyn, Ryland Jr., Macy Lee and the late Kaden and Kane. Sister of Lily Partridge (Ray), Angelina Shaffett, Salvador Ragona, Jr., and the late Nancy Alfonso, Thomas Ragona, Catherine Davis, Albert Ragona and Myrtle Ragona. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery No. 2, New Orleans. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now