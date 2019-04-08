The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Maestri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda M. Maestri

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hilda M. Maestri Obituary
Hilda M. Maestri passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved sister of the late Robert Maestri (Gladys), Marion Maestri, Mildred Bertram (Jerry) and Lloyd Maestri. Loving aunt of Cheryl Bertram and Jan Bell (Patrick). Daughter of the late Ralph Maestri and Theresa Groppi Maestri. She is also survived by many extended family members and caregivers. Miss Maestri was a retiree of the Federal Government. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Hilda was a member of the AARP Senior Social Group, Elenian Club, St. Mary's Italian Club and the Bingo Club of St. Anthony of Padua. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, starting at 12:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Mass in the Chapel at 1:00 PM. A private inurnment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery #3. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Home
Download Now