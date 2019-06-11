Hilton P. Vincens Jr. passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, following a courageous 8-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Hilton leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, JoAnn Downing Vincens; his daughter, Jodi V. Buras (Jay); and his son, Douglas (Shelly). He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Sydney, Owen and Nathan Vincens, and Brooke and Blake Buras; his brother, Danny Vincens (Brenda); his sisters–in–law, Linda Gurtner (Clarence), Patrice Cusimano (Sal), and Rose Vincens; and his brother-in-law, Randy Downing (Karen). Hilton also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends, including Tommy and Cathy White. He was preceded in death by his father, Hilton P. Vincens Sr.; his mother, Vicky Vincens; his brother, Barry Vincens Sr.; and his in-laws, Jack and Margie Downing. Hilton was a licensed electrician and worked for many years as a building maintenance engineer for Whitney National Bank, and Equity Office Properties at Lakeway Center. He volunteered for many years with the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation for its annual Back to the Beach Festival. Hilton served in the Air National Guard, and as a C130 Flight Engineer in the Air Force Reserve. He loved his New Orleans Saints, LSU Sports, and most of all, attending his grandchildren's ballgames and dance events. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. A kind and giving man by nature, Hilton always offered a helping hand to anyone who asked. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held in his honor at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, JoAnn requests donations to the Metairie Chapter of the . To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary