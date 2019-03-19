Hiram George Fayard, age 78 years, of Slidell, LA, Carpenter and Contractor, a man known for his strength, enegry and genial disposition, passed into the arms of our Lord at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. Survived by his best friend and the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Diana Elizabeth Manning Fayard. Father of Mark S. Fayard (Susan), Richard Daniel Fayard (Shannon), Tyrene R. Fayard, and Karen F. Keel (Matt). He was affectionately known as Pa Pe're by his grandchildren Kacie Lynn Fayard, John E. Babin, Jr., Alexandra E. Babin, Brooke Rester, Zach Keel, Ava Jane Keel, Lauren Martinsen, Bella Martinsen, Audrey Anastasia Fayard, as well as countless friends and relatives down to his great, great, great, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Richard Fayard, Sr. and Amanda Francine Necaise Fayard, as well as all of his brothers and sisters; Daniel Fayard, Jr., William (Al Dillion) Fayard, Eleanor Arthelia Johnston, John (Irvin) Fayard, Mary (Ruth) Pattison, Carl Andrew Fayard, Sr., Al'D Francis Fayard, Sr., Dorothy (Dottie) Rossignol, Sidonia (Eva Mae) Knight, John (Jack) Fayard, Sr., Effie Louvie Turner, Hazel Northrop McDaniel, Herlon Joseph Fayard, Sr., Jeannette Ruth Addison and Toby Fayard. Mr. Fayard was born and raised in Waveland, MS, where he learned his trade from his father. He ventured off to New Orleans in the early sixties and started his construction business, Hiram Fayard Construction Co. Mr. Fayard was a member of the Home Builders Assocation of Greater New Orleans and was a past president of the Remodelers Council. Mr. Fayard enjoyed the company of his friends and family, shooting, hunting and tasting good whiskey, especially the time honored Fayard tradition of the Four Roses. But above all else, he enjoyed his work. If there was a job to be done, he wanted in on it. A Memorial visitation will be held for all family and friends at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until the Memorial Mass at 1:30 P.M. Fr. John Talamo, as Celebrant. A private interment will be at a later date. Donations to , preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary