Hitler Donald Bowman


Hitler Donald Bowman Obituary
Hitler Donald Bowman transcended into eternal rest on May 31, 2019 at the age of 80. Hitler was born to the late Ola Forbes and Jefford Bowman on February 9, 1939 in St. Helene, Rotan, Honduras. Hitler is survived by his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Hilter's life was blessed and filled with love. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Charbonnet Funeral Home, 1516 St. Phillip St, New Orleans, Louisiana 70116 on June 29, 2019. Visitation 1:00pm and service begins at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the New Orleans Family Justice Alliance, 701 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, Louisiana 70113 Suite 201.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019
