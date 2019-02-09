The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Hjalmar Breit
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hjalmar Edmund Breit III, 76, a prominent marine surveyor and competitive yachtsman, died on Thursday, 7 February 2019 at his home in Bush, Louisiana after a valiant battle with cancer (and not by a confederate sword). Hjalmar was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to H.E. "Del" Breit, Jr. and Virginia "Nia" Martin Breit, and was a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana for over 74 years. He attended St. Martin's Episcopal School, Centre College and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. Hjalmar owned and operated Breit Marine Surveying and was a NAMS-certified marine surveyor for over 42 years. His expertise in surveying spanned projects throughout North America and the Caribbean. Hjalmar was also an accomplished, passionate sailor and served as past Commodore of Southern Yacht Club where he was instrumental in the rebuilding of SYC after Hurricane Katrina. He was awarded a lifetime membership of SYC. He is survived by his wife, Polly Eagan, his son, Hjalmar E. Breit IV (Michelle); his stepson, James Judson Crane II (Greg); his four grandsons, Hjalmar E. Breit V, Aaron A. Breit, Hunter Breit, and Torbin Breit, step-grandson, Chase Thompson and his twin sister, Susan Carroll (Joe). He was preceded in death by his son, Conrad Breit (Jacqui) and his stepson, John Craft Crane. He will be sorely missed by his spoiled poodles: Bentley, Cosette and Tee Doux. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" on Tuesday, 12 February 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana 70006. Condolences may be offered online to the family at www.leitzeaganfuneral.com In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . VIKING BY BLOOD; YANKEE BY BIRTH; SOUTHERNER BY CHOICE.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019
