Holly Elizabeth Teachworth passed into Heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was 36 years old. A proud native of New Orleans, she was a Sommelier in the Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism industry. Holly is the proud loving Mother of Milo, who adores her. She is the treasured daughter of Jeffrey John Teachworth, Sr. and Elizabeth Young Teachworth, sister of Jeffrey John Teachworth, Jr. and the beloved fiancée of David Picot. Holly is warmly remembered by many loving Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, family and good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 105 Bonnabel Blvd., Metairie on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2019