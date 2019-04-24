Holly Rae Green passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 47. Beloved wife of John W. Green. Mother of Zachary and Brandon Sallinger. Daughter of Cheryl Barker and the late Howard Perez. Sister of Shawn Tucker, Jessica Foret, Candice Boudreaux, and Charles Green II. Grandmother of Jason, Charlotte, and Zayne. Holly was a lifelong resident of Marrero, Louisiana. Relatives and friends of Holly are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Boulevard, Marrero, Louisiana on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. Interment will be private. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook by visiting www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019