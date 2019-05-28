Holly Shea Stevens, age 30, was called home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was a 2007 graduate of Northlake Christian School. She went on to earn her undergraduate degree in Psychology from Union University in Jackson, TN and graduate degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Middle Tennessee State University, graduating from both with honors. Holly "B" was an extraordinary woman who poured unconditional love, empathy, grace, acceptance and compassion over everything and everyone in her life. She was a woman of Godly integrity who portrayed excellence in all she did. "B" loved the Lord and enjoyed nature, music, a good nap with Pearl, her momma's bed, special talks with Dad, cheese of all kinds (like her Granny), a long cup of coffee and essential oils. She loved helping the least of these, both professionally and in her personal life, most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. Loving and devoted daughter of Marc and Deryl Stevens. Sister of Shannon Stevens, Beau Stevens, sister-in-law Ashleigh Stevens and nephew Preston Stevens. She also leaves behind her uncle, Dr. Vern Palmisano and aunt, Judie Palmisano; cousins, Logan, Jacob (wife Cassidy) and Kaleigh Palmisano. Grandaughter of the late Vernon and Lena Palmisano; paternal grandparents, George and Alice Stevens. The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. "So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy." John 16:22. Please join our family for Funeral Services, to honor and celebrate the life of our beautiful daughter, sister, niece, and friend. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at New Beginnings Church, 227 N. Jefferson Avenue, Covington, LA 70433. Visitation begins at 9:30am with Service at 10:30am. Interment immediately following at Abita Springs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 28 to June 1, 2019