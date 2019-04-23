Hope "Marie" Hatcher passed away at St. Bernard Parish Hospital on April 14, 2019 at the age of 34. Hope was born in New Orleans, La. and was a lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Charlie and Pearl Young and Mary Hatcher, and her brother Julian. She leave to cherish her memories her parents Ella Young and Darryl Hatcher, her grandfather Johnny Hatcher, her children Diamond, Miles, Kentrell, Toraj, and the late Baby Hatcher, sisters Chinell, Deshell, Joy (Lionel), Marva, Alicia (Alfred), Liz (Jermaine) brothers Johnell (April), Darryl (Kelle), and Julius, devoted aunts Celeztine, Gloria (Larry), Barbara, Veronica, Linda, Charmaine, and the late Dionne, uncles Wendell, Reginald, Lyndell, and Marvin and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Friday, April 26, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Christian Fellowship Family Worship Center, 5816 E. Judge Perez Drive, Violet, La. with Bishop Henry Ballard, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to the caring staff of Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, La. 70125. Interment Verret Cemetery, Verret, La. Please sign the guest book at rhodesfuneral.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary