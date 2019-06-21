Horace J Block, age 87, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was the son of Louis Adrian Block and Melanie Derenbecker Block, both of whom predeceased him, as well as his two sisters, Myrle Block and Elvira Block Gordon and brothers Adrian L Block and Louis E Block. He is survived by his brother, Douglas F. Block along with many nephews and nieces. Horace was a resident of Slidell for over 30 years. Horace graduated from Jesuit High School in 1948 where he lettered on the senior track and field championship team. He also attended Tulane University Civil Engineering School for two years and worked for a time with a land surveying company. He was well liked in his resident neighborhood where he enjoyed coaching young teams in playground football. He also enjoyed collecting antique model cars, stamps, and electric trains. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1050 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will be at St Louis #3 Cemetery on Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary