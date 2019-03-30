|
Houston "Gip" "H.C." Calvin Gipson, age 70 years, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy Weber Gipson for the past 49 years. Father of Gay Lynn Morse (Tommy), Crystal Gipson Roberts and Amanda Olver (Ryan). Son of the late Odell and Gay Houston Gipson. Brother of Odell Gipson, Johnnie Sue Holmes, Glenn Gipson and the late Hilda Smith. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Michael Raymond (Mikey),Gabe Morse, Dylan Morse, Avery Olver, Caden Olver, Bayleigh Olver (BayBay), Brayden Olver (Little Cowboy), and nieces and nephews. A native of Picayune, MS, and a longtime resident of Slidell. He was retired from Boh Brothers Construction after 25 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME,1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Thursday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
