Howard Campbell, Jr. 70, a native of Fayetteville, NC and resident of Baton Rouge died on March 15, 2019. Visitation Monday, March 25 from 5-7 pm at Herring Funeral Care and Cremations, Fayetteville, NC visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 am until services at 11 am at True Vine Ministries, Fayetteville, NC. Herring Funeral Care and Cremations, Fayetteville, NC and Desselle Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, in charge of the arrangements.
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019