Howard Campbell, Jr. 70, a native of Fayetteville, NC and resident of Baton Rouge died on March 15, 2019. Visitation Monday, March 25 from 5-7 pm at Herring Funeral Care and Cremations, Fayetteville, NC visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 am until services at 11 am at True Vine Ministries, Fayetteville, NC. Herring Funeral Care and Cremations, Fayetteville, NC and Desselle Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, in charge of the arrangements.
