Howard Joseph Babin, Jr. passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the age of 78. He was born March 24, 1941, to the late Howard Joseph Babin, Sr. and Clara Cheramie Babin of Harvey, Louisiana. Howard was a devoted husband for over 55 years to Jolene Sewell Babin; Loving father of Karen Davis (Richard), Melanie Musser (Chris), and April Babin; Cherished brother of the late Raymond Babin. Howard also leaves behind his four beloved grandchildren Christopher Musser, Evan Davis, Joseph Musser, and Emma Davis to treasure his memory. Howard will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and friendship to others. He loved his family, enjoyed music and was a devoted New Orleans Saints fan. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Leitz–Eagan Funeral Home 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, Louisiana on Saturday, April 27, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am-11:00 am, with a mass held at 11:00 am in the chapel. Interment will be in Hook and Ladder Cemetery, Gretna, LA. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Howard's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019