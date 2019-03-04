Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Lucien 'Brodie' Brower Jr.. View Sign

Howard Lucien "Brodie" Brower Jr. passed away peacefully on March 3, 2018 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Guillot Brower. Father of Barbara Brower (Debbie), Howard Brower III (Jeanette Frisella) and Blaine Brower (Brandi). Brother of Jackie Wilbratte, Carol Cooper, Robert "Bobby" Brower, Cindy Norris and Medwick "Rock" Robichaux. Grandfather of Blaire (Johnny) and the late Jessica. Great-grandfather of Cameron, Krista, Zachary and Emily. Son of the late Howard Brower Sr. and Clarisse "Maw Maw" Ritter Brower Robichaux. Step-son of the late Medwick "Roby" Robichaux. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He worked as a crane operator for Boh Brothers Construction for 20 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9am to 11am. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park.

