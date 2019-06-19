|
Howard Ross received his wings on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Son of the late Greene and Geniva Ross. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife Beverly (Ridgley) Ross, four children: Lisa Payne, Kenitra (George) Posey, Kentrell Ross and Howard Ross Jr., and four grandchildren. Also survived by host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings: Helen Simms, Lillie Lefere, Martha Jackson, Emmanuel and Hollice Ross. Howard was a former employee of Herbert O'Donnell. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4230 S Broad Ave., New Orleans, LA 70125. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Daniel H. Green, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA 70003. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019