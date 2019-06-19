The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
4230 S Broad Ave.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
4230 S Broad Ave.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard Ross Obituary
Howard Ross received his wings on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 81. Son of the late Greene and Geniva Ross. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his wife Beverly (Ridgley) Ross, four children: Lisa Payne, Kenitra (George) Posey, Kentrell Ross and Howard Ross Jr., and four grandchildren. Also survived by host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings: Helen Simms, Lillie Lefere, Martha Jackson, Emmanuel and Hollice Ross. Howard was a former employee of Herbert O'Donnell. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4230 S Broad Ave., New Orleans, LA 70125. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Daniel H. Green, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr. Metairie, LA 70003. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now